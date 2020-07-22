More needs to be done to reduce arsenic levels in Montreal's east end, says public health

Public health officials say they are still concerned about arsenic levels in the air in Montreal's east end, despite efforts to improve the situation in the industrialized area.

For years, the poor air quality has been a persistent problem for residents of Montreal East, Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Rivière-des-Prairies.

Two years ago, residents raised concerns about the nearby Canadian Copper Refinery (CCR), expressing fears about cancer and other illnesses caused by arsenic in the air.

At the time, public health recommended that the plant reduce its emissions, and three monitoring stations were installed to track air quality. The refinery, owned by Glencore Canada, installed machines to capture dust.

Arsenic levels have significantly dropped over the past two years, said Dr. David Kaiser, a physician with the public health authority for the island of Montreal.

But Kaiser says levels in the area are still above provincial norms..

"Despite the efforts that CCR has undertaken and despite the improvements we have seen, there is still work to be done," said Kaiser.

Kaiser emphasized that even though the air quality poses a health risk, it is a low risk. He said if the data warranted more direct and drastic action, they would be taking it.

Officials are looking into what other sources of pollution may be contributing to the problem.

"We'll still have to be very vigilant," said Robert Coutu, the mayor of Montreal East.

Coutu and Caroline Bourgeois, the mayor of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles, said they are looking at the potential long-term effects of arsenic on the population.

They also want to improve the measurement tools at sample stations in order to trace the source of pollutants.