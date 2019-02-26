Air Canada suspends non-stop flights between Montreal and Haiti

Air Canada has suspended its non-stop flights between Montreal and Port-au-Prince because of civil unrest in Haiti.

Service has been suspended through April 29.

The suspension follows federal government travel advisories telling Canadians to avoid all travel to the country.

"There is an extreme risk to your personal safety and security," the federal advisory states.

Air Canada is telling customers currently booked on flights between Montreal and Port-au-Prince to contact them or their travel agent about refunds, or to make alternate travel arrangements.

Violent anti-government protests erupted across Haiti on February 7 and are still ongoing.