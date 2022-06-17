Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
We want to know how you're connecting with others for our new community column

Aimée Louw's new column launches on CBC Montreal News at Six June 20.

Aimée Louw · CBC Communications ·
Aimée Louw is a community columnist on CBC Montreal News at Six. (Submitted by Aimée Louw)

I'm Aimée, CBC Montreal's community columnist. I'm excited to be part of the evening news team.

This role really speaks to me because I believe we get a deeper sense of who we are by connecting with others.

Why are we starting this column now?

We have all experienced loss and a shift in the way we live and connect due to COVID-19.

So my goal is to find out how you're connecting with your communities these days.

And if you're not, what's getting in the way? How do you hope to connect?

Please get in touch by email at aimee.louw@cbc.ca or leave me a voicemail at 514-597-6671.

I'll be out and about in neighbourhoods across Montreal and surrounding areas. You'll also see me at sports events and festivals. I hope that you'll let me know how you're connecting with the people around you.

Who am I?

I've always been a community builder. I like to host dinners, concerts and for the last two years have found a huge hole in my life where those gatherings used to be. Now I'm in the process of finding ways to rebuild hangouts with my friends, family, queer and disability communities.

Also, I'm a dog lover.

I'd love to hear what you're interested in. Talk with you soon!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aimée Louw

Journalist and city columnist at CBC Montreal

Aimée Louw is a journalist and city columnist at CBC Montreal.

