Ahuntsic training centre being evacuated following stabbing

Police are looking for a suspect they believe is 18 to 20 years old after another man was stabbed this afternoon at a training centre on Sauvé Boulevard in Montreal's Ahuntsic neighbourhood.

They say the victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to hospital immediately and is recovering.

Investigators are at the school and are evacuating the building, though the altercation took place at around 2:50 p.m. in the school lobby.

Students were asked to remain in their classrooms for more than an hour as police surveyed the scene.

They are expected to speak with witnesses soon.

They say the suspect fled on foot. Police say they know who he is and describe him as having dark skin and wearing a mask.