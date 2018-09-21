Police search for suspects after shots fired from car in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Police are looking for a suspect who fled the scene after multiple gunshots were fired out of a car on Friday afternoon.

SPVM spokeswoman Const. Caroline Chevrefils said around 2:10 p.m., multiple people in a vehicle opened fire near Papineau Avenue in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

No one was injured.

The vehicle was near the corner of Émile-Yelle Street and André-Grasset Avenue when the rounds were fired. Witnesses on the scene described the car and told police there were three people inside the vehicle.

Police succeeded in finding the vehicle, but when it was stopped, three suspects fled the scene. Two have since been found and arrested, but one is still missing.

The two men apprehended by police are aged 20 and 21. Police believe the suspect still on the loose is an 18-year-old man.