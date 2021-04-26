Multi-million dollar home under construction destroyed in criminal fire

A mansion under construction in Ahuntsic-Cartierville was the target of an arson attack Sunday night, leading to a fire that ripped through the new build.

Police say they received a call at 11:30 p.m. Sunday about the presence of two people who had trespassed onto the Jean-Bourdon Avenue property.

When officers arrived, the home was on fire. The flames spread from the home's main building — which is still on fire — to another one next to it.

Neighbouring homes were evacuated as a preventive measure, but firefighters say no one was injured.

Police say they were called to the home on Jean-Bourdon Avenue because of the presence of two suspects on the property. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

The home is listed for sale at more than $19 million and belongs to Feras Antoon, one of the owners of MindGeek, the Montreal-based company known for running pornography website Pornhub.

The property has made headlines before — when Antoon purchased it for $2 million and had 220 trees cut to build his home.

Montreal police say investigators will analyze what's left of the structure once the fire has died, to try and determine what happened.