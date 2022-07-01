Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
71-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Montreal

The collision occurred at around 6:10 p.m. in Ahuntsic-Cartierville at the corner of Fleury Street and Olympia Boulevard.

Woman was crossing Olympia Blvd. when struck by turning motorist

The collision occurred at the corner of Fleury Street and Olympia Boulevard. (Kolya H. Guilbault/CBC)

A woman, 71, is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on Thursday evening.

The collision occurred at around 6:10 p.m. at the corner of Fleury Street and Olympia Boulevard.

Police said the woman was crossing Olympia when a motorist turned onto Fleury and hit the pedestrian. 

The driver, an 82-year-old woman, was not injured and will meet with investigators, police said.

Montreal police blocked off the area to investigate.

