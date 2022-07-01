71-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Montreal

A woman, 71, is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on Thursday evening.

The collision occurred at around 6:10 p.m. at the corner of Fleury Street and Olympia Boulevard.

Police said the woman was crossing Olympia when a motorist turned onto Fleury and hit the pedestrian.

The driver, an 82-year-old woman, was not injured and will meet with investigators, police said.

Montreal police blocked off the area to investigate.