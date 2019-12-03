Non-profit car sharing service to expand to Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Cars are parked most of the time (as much as 95 per cent, according to some studies). Should they be put to better use?

Locomotion, a non-profit car-sharing service, is hoping residents in Ahuntsic-Cartierville answer yes. It is expanding to the Montreal borough in the spring.

LocoMotion operates on the idea that people are willing to rent their vehicles to strangers who live in their area, without getting any profit in return.

Users can rent cars, as well as cargo and electric bikes, from neighbours for a small fee to cover the costs of the operation.

The service first launched in Rosemont last year, where about 160 people regularly use it. It is also available in parts of the City of Sherbrooke.

"People are beginning to feel a sense of emergency about what we can do about the environmental situation," said Pascal Priori, a project manager for Solon, the organization behind LocoMotion.

An information session was held in the borough Monday night to introduce residents to the project.

Caroline Martel said she was considering signing up. Her daughter will be going to school next fall, and she said having access to a car could be helpful.

Pascal Priori (left), a project manager for Solon, the non-profit behind LocoMotion, meets with residents from Ahuntsic-Cartierville about the initiative. (CBC)

"[Buying a car] is something we always wanted to avoid," she said. "To rent the car of a neighbour on a regular basis would really be great."

Sonia Filion is also interested, and said she wants to feel like she's in touch with her community.

"I feel like we're all in our homes, separate, and we all have the tools to make our own things," she said, "but sharing would be great."

The service is expected to launch in Ahuntsic-Cartierville in the spring.