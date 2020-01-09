Police investigating two early morning shootings in Montreal

Montreal police are looking for suspects after two separate shootings on the island of Montreal early Thursday morning.

A 23-year-old man was parking his car on Place de la Colombière in Ahuntsic around 1:15 a.m. when another car pulled up next to him.

Police say the man heard gunfire and drove his car farther down the street. The other vehicle fled the scene.

Only when he got out did he notice that his car had been hit by bullets and that the shooting had been directed at his vehicle.

The man wasn't hurt but was taken to the hospital to be treated for shock. He said he had no idea why he would be targeted.

Police do not have a description of the suspect vehicle, but say there may have been three people inside.

Dorval shooting victim in stable condition

Hours later, a second shooting occurred outside a commercial building on Côte-de-Liesse Road near Lajoie Avenue​​​ in Dorval.

Police say a 51-year-old man was in the parking lot of the building around 5 a.m. when two men fired in his direction.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound on his lower body. He was conscious when he was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say the suspects fled in a dark-coloured SUV. Investigators will be gathering surveillance footage from the scene.