Skip to Main Content
Montreal·New

Last-minute agreement in principle staves off public daycare strike in Montreal, Laval

Despite the tentative agreement, the employers' association complained the union was not willing to budge on some key issues. Earlier this month, the union voted in favour of a 10-day strike mandate to be exercised at the appropriate time — four of which were scheduled for next week.

4 upcoming strike days averted, but scheduling, hiring practices still at issue

The Canadian Press ·
Earlier this month, the union voted in favour of a 10-day strike mandate to be exercised at the appropriate time — four of which were scheduled for next week, starting Tuesday. (Olivier Plante/Radio-Canada)

Dozens of publicly-funded daycare centres (CPEs) in Montreal and Laval have avoided a strike scheduled for next week after their union and its employer reached a last-minute agreement in principle Thursday afternoon. 

The strike would have affected 60 CPEs that operate 83 facilities throughout the region

The workers are represented by the Syndicat des travailleuses des Centre de la petite enfance CPE de Montréal et de Laval, which is part of the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN) — one of the largest labour federations in the province.

The union's employer — the Association patronale nationale des CPE (APNCPE) — said despite the tentative agreement reached at a conciliation meeting Thursday, it was "bitterly disappointed by the union's total lack of openness to resolve anything related to management issues," according to a news release issued later that evening. 

Earlier this month, the union voted in favour of a 10-day strike mandate to be exercised at the appropriate time. Four strike days had been scheduled to start next Tuesday.

The union accused its employer of refusing to apply the agreement reached between the Quebec government and the majority of employers' associations last December.

However, the APNCPE said it was not at the provincial negotiating table at that time, deciding instead to negotiate a separate collective agreement for the region.

Still at issue are three clauses covering scheduling and organization, including the length of the work week, job descriptions and hiring practices. 

Translated from La Presse Canadienne

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now