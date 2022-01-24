Quebec First Nations leaders vote for new regional chief

First Nations in Quebec and Labrador could soon have a new regional representative. The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) is holding elections for regional chief on Tuesday.

Two candidates are in the running. Serge Simon, the former grand chief of the Mohawk council of Kanesatake, is hoping to snatch the position from incumbent Ghislain Picard.

"I understand the chiefs at the table more, because I know what they go through on a daily basis, I know the criticisms, the scars that they have. I have the same ones," Simon said.

Picard, an Innu from the community of Pessamit, Que., has held the title since 1992. He ran unopposed for six out of his 10 terms in office.

"The election and the process leading to it has really come to one question," said Picard. "Does the AFNQL remain with the voice that it has or does it change it?"

Picard said he feels confident about this election and he believes the chiefs are happy with his performance and the direction in which the assembly is going.

Incumbent Ghislain Picard said his track record shows his commitment to the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador. He will be starting his 11th term if he wins. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Picard said one of his priorities if he is re-elected will be to help First Nations leaders in Quebec and Labrador in their efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need to provide as best support as we can in order to make sure that they will adjust and adapt, and transition positively as we hopefully get out of this situation," he said.

He also said he is eager to continue working with the provincial and federal governments on issues of self-governance.

Shaking up the status quo

Simon said deciding to run against someone who already knew all the chiefs very well was difficult. But, he said, his experience as grand chief of Kanesatake could be useful.

"I decided I still had a lot to offer the chiefs of Quebec, in terms of political knowledge and some successes and some failures I've learned some valuable lessons from," he said.

Simon said he believes the AFNQL is ready for some change. He is proposing that First Nations in Quebec and Labrador expand their horizons.

"I want to take the AFNQL to, I guess a little bit of a higher level at the international arena," he said.

For example, he said he wants to create partnerships with Indigenous political organizations in the United States, South America, New Zealand, Australia, and any other country colonized by the British Empire.

Former Mohawk Council of Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Otsi Simon said it might be hard to win against someone who knows the First Nations chiefs so well, but he said he is up for the challenge. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Simon said making those international connections is an important way for First Nations to assert their sovereignty, and that they can lead to economic partnerships and development.

Both Simon and Picard said they are eager to promote the participation of Indigenous women in the public sphere.

Created in 1985, the AFNQL is a political organization composed of 43 chiefs from the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador.

Regional chiefs are elected for a three-year mandate. Only band council chiefs or their designated representatives can vote for them.