Advance voting begins for Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne byelection

Voters in the Montreal riding of Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne can cast their vote at advanced polling stations to choose the person who will occupy the MNA seat left vacant since former Liberal leader Dominique Anglade's departure.

Polling stations are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

It will also be possible for electors to vote at the office of the returning officer on March 7 and 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., as well as on March 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On election day, March 13, polling hours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Eleven candidates are in the running to enter the National Assembly during this byelection.

Christopher Baenninger is trying to keep this riding in the Liberal fold. This social entrepreneur finished second in the last elections in the neighbouring riding of Sainte-Marie–Saint-Jacques, behind Québec Solidaire (QS) co-spokesperson Manon Massé.

The QS candidate Guillaume Cliche-Rivard, a lawyer specializing in immigration, is running once again. He finished second, behind Anglade, in the October 2022 general election.

The Coalition Avenir Québec is betting on Victor Pelletier, who was elected president of the party's youth wing last November.

Andréanne Fiola, an environmental professional and Lucien Koty, an information technology consultant, respectively represent the Parti Québécois and the Conservative Party of Quebec in this race.

Candidates for the Green Party of Quebec and Climat Québec are also running.

This is the second time in less than six months that the 57,325 voters of Sainte-Marie–Saint-Jacques have been called to the polls.

In the October provincial election, Anglade was elected with 36.2 per cent of the vote.