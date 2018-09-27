Advance polls extended by 2 hours Thursday after computer glitch

Two additional hours have been added to advance polling Thursday after computer problems slowed down the process of casting ballots Wednesday at some polling stations on university and CEGEP campuses and at returning offices.

The issue affected voting across the province, causing long waits at the affected polling stations.

En raison des ralentissements survenus hier, la période de vote qui devait se terminer aujourd’hui à 14 h est prolongée jusqu'à 16 h. La prolongation touche le vote dans les bureaux des directeurs du scrutin et le vote sur les campus. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/polqc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#polqc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/assnat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#assnat</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/qc2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#qc2018</a> RT SVP —@electionsquebec

With many voters deciding to wait until Thursday to cast a ballot, Quebec's chief electoral officer decided to prolong today's hours.

Advance polling stations will now be open until 4 p.m.