Advance polls extended by 2 hours Thursday after computer glitch

A glitch slowed down advance voting at a number of stations across the province Wednesday, prompting Quebec's chief electoral officer to keep polling stations open today until 4 p.m.

Polling stations at university and CEGEP campuses and returning offices will now close at 4 p.m.

Voters will now have until 4 p.m. to cast a ballot at advance polling stations today, due to a computer problem that slowed down voting on university and CEGEP campuses and at returning offices Wednesday. (Graham Hughes/CP)

Two additional hours have been added to advance polling Thursday after computer problems slowed down the process of casting ballots Wednesday at some polling stations on university and CEGEP campuses and at returning offices.

The issue affected voting across the province, causing long waits at the affected polling stations.

With many voters deciding to wait until Thursday to cast a ballot, Quebec's chief electoral officer decided to prolong today's hours.

Advance polling stations will now be open until 4 p.m.

