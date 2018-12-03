Montreal boxer Adonis Stevenson in stable condition
Stevenson was put in an artificial coma when his condition deteriorated after the fight
Montreal boxer Adonis Stevenson is in stable condition and under controlled sedation in the intensive care unit of the Enfant-Jésus Hospital in Quebec City.
The Centre hospitalier universitaire de Québec-Université Laval published the health check early Monday afternoon, adding that it won't comment further, at the request of Stevenson's family and boxing promoter Groupe Yvon Michel.
"In the meantime, thank you for allowing the relatives of Mr. Stevenson to endure this privately," the statement said.
Stevenson, 41, was knocked out in the 11th round of an intense bout, losing his WBC light heavyweight title to Ukrainian Oleksandr Gvozdyk.
He was carried out of the arena on a stretcher and left in an ambulance.
Hard year for boxing in Canada
This incident adds to an already difficult year for boxing in Canada, as two boxers died as a result of knock outs: Tim Hague and David Whittom.
Hague, a former mixed martial arts fighter, was knocked down four times in less than two rounds in a fight against former Edmonton Eskimos defensive end Adam Braidwood.
In the second round, a left uppercut put Hague on the canvas, unconscious.
Whittom, a native of St. Quentin, N.B., lost in the 10th round to Gary Kopas of Saskatoon in a match for the Canadian Professional Boxing Council cruiserweight championship that was held in Fredericton.
He began to experience severe headaches several minutes after the fight. He was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery after doctors detected a hemorrhage on the left side of his brain.
With files from Presse Canadienne and Radio-Canada