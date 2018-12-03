Montreal boxer Adonis Stevenson in stable condition

Montreal boxer Adonis Stevenson is in stable condition and under controlled sedation in the intensive care unit of the Enfant-Jésus Hospital in Quebec City.

The Centre hospitalier universitaire de Québec-Université Laval published the health check early Monday afternoon, adding that it won't comment further, at the request of Stevenson's family and boxing promoter Groupe Yvon Michel.

"In the meantime, thank you for allowing the relatives of Mr. Stevenson to endure this privately," the statement said.

Stevenson, 41, was knocked out in the 11th round of an intense bout, losing his WBC light heavyweight title to Ukrainian Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

He was carried out of the arena on a stretcher and left in an ambulance.

Ring doctor Marc Gagné, left, checks on Adonis Stevenson, of Montreal, after he was knocked out by Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine in their Light Heavyweight WBC championship fight, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

He was placed under observation for six hours and his condition deteriorated until he was put into an artificial coma in order to reduce pressure on the brain and decrease pain.

Hard year for boxing in Canada

This incident adds to an already difficult year for boxing in Canada, as two boxers died as a result of knock outs: Tim Hague and David Whittom.

Hague, a former mixed martial arts fighter, was knocked down four times in less than two rounds in a fight against former Edmonton Eskimos defensive end Adam Braidwood.

In the second round, a left uppercut put Hague on the canvas, unconscious.

He died some 48 hours later.

Whittom, a native of St. Quentin, N.B., lost in the 10th round to Gary Kopas of Saskatoon in a match for the Canadian Professional Boxing Council cruiserweight championship that was held in Fredericton.

He began to experience severe headaches several minutes after the fight. He was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery after doctors detected a hemorrhage on the left side of his brain.