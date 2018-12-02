Montreal boxer Adonis Stevenson in critical condition after Quebec City fight

Montreal boxer Adonis Stevenson's promoter says the fighter is in critical condition in hospital after a fight last night in Quebec City.

Stevenson, 41, was knocked out in the 11th round of an intense bout, losing his WBC light heavyweight title to Ukrainian Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

Stevenson was carried out of the arena on a stretcher and left the arena in an ambulance. There was no immediate word on the nature of the injury.

Boxing promoter Yvon Michel tweeted early this morning that Stevenson was in critical condition in intensive care in hospital.

Michel didn't offer any more details on the injuries and said Stevenson's family was requesting privacy.

It was Stevenson's 10th title defence since winning the belt against Chad Dawson in 2013, as well as his first loss since 2010 and was his first defeat ever in Canada.

Gvozdyk was fighting in Canada for the first time.

Stevenson fell early, in the third round, after getting hit by Gvozdyk. But referee Michael Griffin said it was a slip.

In the sixth round, Stevenson threw more punches to the body, something that he rarely does. He hit Gvozdyk in the abdomen and shook him, and Stevenson finished the round strongly.

Stevenson controlled the centre of the ring for part of the match but in the 10th round, Gvozdyk finished with a series of blows that seemed to motivate him for the eleventh round.

Gvozdyk continued with his series of flurries that got Stevenson in the ropes in the middle of the 11th round, before sending the Canadian to the canvas with three solid right punches.

With files from Radio-Canada and The Canadian Press