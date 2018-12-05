Doctors to give update on condition of Montreal boxer Adonis Stevenson

Doctors are expected to provide an update today on the condition of Adonis Stevenson, a Montreal boxer who was put into an induced coma after suffering a knockout loss on Saturday.

Stevenson, 41, was knocked out in the 11th round of an intense bout, losing his WBC light heavyweight title to Ukrainian Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

Stevenson was carried out of the arena on a stretcher and left in an ambulance.

The Hôpital de l'Enfant-Jésus has not issued any update on Stevenson's condition since Monday afternoon, when it said he was in an induced coma.

His injury has renewed concerns about the danger of the sport, with some doctors calling for an outright ban.

On Tuesday, Gvozdyk took to Instagram to offer a few words of encouragement to Stevenson.

"Adonis, you are a really strong man, and keep strong,'' he said in a short video. "I wish you recover faster. I know you'll pass through it.''

Stevenson's partner, Simone God, also made her first public comments Tuesday, thanking people for their messages of support.

"Adonis is a fighter and he will continue to fight this like a champion," she wrote on Twitter. "And I will do everything I can to make sure I support him and help (him) recover as quickly as possible to be back with our family! Thank-you for keeping him in your prayers."