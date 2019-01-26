Boxer Adonis Stevenson takes first steps after hospitalization

Montreal boxer Adonis Stevenson has taken his first steps since waking up from a medically induced coma.

Stevenson's girlfriend, Simone God, said in a statement that after intensive physiotherapy he is now "working to walk on his own."

The Haitian-Canadian boxer was hospitalized in December after his loss to Ukrainian Oleksandr Gvozyk in Quebec City on Dec. 1.

Stevenson was defending his World Boxing Council championship title when he lost by knockout. He was put into a coma for several days to help heal a severe traumatic brain injury.

"Adonis has started to verbally communicate and is capable of speaking with family, friends and medical personnel," God said.

In the days after his injury, medical specialist Alexis Turgeon told the media that Stevenson could suffer long-term effects.

"His health improvements have not come easily," God said. "Adonis is a world champion in the ring and he will continue to show strength and perseverance in his recovery."