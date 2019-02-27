Adele Sorella appeals 2nd-degree murder verdict in deaths of daughters

Adele Sorella, the 53-year-old Laval woman found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of her two young daughters, is appealing her verdict.

Sorella's defence team filed the appeal at the Montreal courthouse Wednesday, arguing the guilty verdicts were "unreasonable" and that Quebec Superior Justice Sophie Bourque made an error in her instructions to the jury.

Sorella was found guilty last month, after jurors deliberated for six days. She is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

The verdict carries with it a minimum sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years.

This was the second time Sorella has been prosecuted in connection with her daughters' deaths.

The bodies of her daughters Amanda, nine, and Sabrina, eight, were discovered by their uncle, dressed in their school uniforms and lying side by side in the playroom of their Laval home, on the afternoon of March 31, 2009.

Sorella was arrested that night after crashing her car into a pole and charged with the girls' first-degree murders.

She was convicted of two counts of first-degree murders in 2013 but appealed the conviction.

In 2017, the Quebec Court of Appeal found the trial judge, Superior Court Justice Carol Cohen, gave improper guidance about how the jury should weigh the evidence and ordered a new trial.