Adele Sorella to learn sentence after murder conviction in deaths of daughters

With an appeal in her case still underway, Adele Sorella, the Laval woman found guilty of second-degree murder in the deaths of her two young daughters, will learn the length of her prison term today.

Sorella, 53, had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder before the trial began in the fall. Defence lawyers argued she was in a state of dissociation at the time of the girls' deaths, whether Sorella had caused them or not.

But after six days of deliberating, the jury of six women and six men delivered its second-degree murder verdict March 5.

It is the second time Sorella has been prosecuted in connection with her daughters' deaths. She was convicted of their first-degree murders in 2013 but appealed the conviction.

Sorella has also appealed the latest verdict. In April, her defence team, led by brothers Pierre and Guy Poupart, argued the guilty verdicts were "unreasonable" and that Quebec Superior Court Justice Sophie Bourque made an error in her instructions to the jury.

Amanda, 9, and Sabrina, 8, were found dead in their Laval home on March 31, 2009, by their uncles, Luigi and Enzo Sorella. Their bodies were lying side by side in their playroom on the ground floor of the opulent house on a quiet street.

Paramedics, police and the pathologist conducting their autopsy found no signs of violence on them. And to this day there is no official cause of death.

The pathologist, Dr. Caroline Tanguay, hypothesized that the girls died from a lack of oxygen in a hyperbaric chamber found in the home. The Pouparts said it wasn't right to theorize and pointed to police mishandling of the chamber as evidence.

No DNA belonging to the girls was found in the chamber.

The Crown argued Sorella had the exclusive opportunity to kill the children and highlighted inconsistencies in what Sorella's mother, Teresa Di Cesare, testified to the court and what she said in her police interview.

Sorella has been detained since jurors delivered their verdict.