Adele Sorella's trial for 1st-degree murder of her 2 daughters gets underway

The Quebec Superior Court justice presiding over the murder trial of Adele Sorella at the Laval courthouse warned jurors this morning it risks being a long trial.

"This is not like television where everything is wrapped up in an hour," Justice Sophie Bourque told the six men and six women, as she gave the jury instructions on what to expect and how the trial will proceed.

Sorella, 52, is facing two charges of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her daughters Amanda, 9, and Sabrina, 8, in 2009.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Bourque reminded jurors of the oath they took last week when they were sworn in. She instructed them to listen attentively to the evidence and to render a verdict based solely on the evidence presented before them and nothing else.

She told them the accused is presumed innocent throughout the trial, and right until the end of their deliberations. If they are to find Adele Sorella guilty at the end of those deliberations, it must be beyond all reasonable doubt.

Opening arguments from the Crown are expected to begin this afternoon.

The trial is expected to last until February, with a two-week break over the holidays.