Convicted killer Adele Sorella released from prison while waiting for appeal

Adele Sorella, who was convicted of murder, is out of prison on a conditional release while she awaits her appeal.

A jury found the 54-year-old Laval woman guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of her two young daughters, nine-year-old Amanda and eight-year-old Sabrina, last year.

She was sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole for 10 years.

In the days before her sentencing, however, her lawyers filed an appeal, arguing the Quebec Superior Court Justice Sophie Bourque made an error in her instructions to the jury, and that the guilty verdicts were "unreasonable."

The prosecution opposed her request for release during the appeal process at the time, saying that letting her out would undermine the public's trust in the criminal justice system.

In a ruling issued Friday, Court of Appeal Justice Mark Schrager agreed with Sorella's lawyers, writing that he has no reason to believe that Sorella would not turn herself into corrections authorities if her appeal were to be rejected.

She respected her bail conditions during her trial, and went for psychological counselling, Schrager said.

He also said there is no indication she would be violent, or that she presents a danger to the public.

The judge released Sorella under the conditions that she put up a $25,000 guarantee, that she doesn't leave her home between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. and that she does not leave Quebec or apply for a passport.