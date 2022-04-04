Criminal harassment victim says justice system limited her ability to speak out

Anastasia Boldireff, the victim of a man who pleaded guilty to criminal harassment in court Monday in Montreal, requested that a publication ban on her identity be lifted so that she could speak to media after the proceedings about the lack of agency she felt during the legal process.

In a scrum outside the courtroom, Boldireff, 31, told journalists she felt limited by the role courts assign to victims in criminal sentencing when statements are required to discuss only victims' feelings, instead of their analysis of the situation.

"I think that the way in which victims are represented in society is that of an hysterical woman with empty thoughts in their head. And I think that being able to speak to the press has given me a sense of a voice," Boldireff said.

Boldireff had just delivered a victim impact statement enumerating the ways in which the harassment derailed her life, including pushing her to leave the province — then the country altogether — as well as losing her job and the support resources it provided.

Adamo Bono, 41, pleaded guilty Monday to criminally harassing Boldireff in 2019, when he followed and harassed her on two different occasions while she was walking near Concordia University's downtown campus. Bono had previously pleaded not guilty to the criminal charge in 2019.

At the time, Boldireff was a student working for the university.

Boldireff reported the incidents and later found out Bono had been found not criminally responsible on two charges of sexual assault on two different women less than a year earlier, in December 2018.

Forty-one-year-old Adamo Bono has pleaded guilty to criminally harassing a former Concordia University student. (CBC)

Crown Prosecutor Khalid A. Alguima and defence lawyer Maya Amar have submitted a joint sentencing recommendation of a two-year conditional discharge, requiring Bono to continue undergoing treatment. Details of that treatment are covered by a publication ban.

Quebec Court judge Flavia Longo will deliver her sentencing decision April 20.

Monday in her statement to the court, Boldireff described how the harassment and ensuing three-year legal process affected her self-image and mental and physical health.

Victim impact statement not enough

Boldireff listed the tangible ways she has been affected, such as having to spend thousands of dollars on therapy, and losing her community as well as professional opportunities.

She also listed the "intangible" effects: a loss of self and an altered self-image, loss of peace and security, of focus and purpose, and fearing for her life.

"There has even been a cost to writing this victim impact statement," Boldireff told the court. "I am offended by the tiny boxes in which this court compels me to summarize the full extent of all that I've lost."

In court, the judge told Boldireff she could not comment on sentencing. Boldireff later told reporters she did not believe two years was enough time for Bono to undergo treatment.

"I'm not happy nor am I satisfied, but I acknowledge that this is not my decision," she said. "The decision lies with the judge."

Boldireff said she is hoping for a "sense of accountability" and won't "regain a sense of peace and freedom" until that has been rendered.

"Victims in general are more than just their feelings and the sum of their impact that they've received — and their damages," she said.

"Someone somewhere dropped the ball in their administration and management of Adamo Bono."