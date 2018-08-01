Activists slam Montreal North borough for feeble tribute to Fredy Villanueva

As Montreal North prepares to mark ten years since 18-year-old Fredy Villaneuva was shot and killed by police, activists and community groups are slamming the borough for refusing to publicly commemorate him.

In June, the borough said it was cancelling a planned mural that was to feature an image of Villanueva, announcing it was creating a public space to mark the tragedy near the spot where Villaneuva was killed, called Place de l'Espoir.

However, that space won't feature any memorial or plaque of Villanueva, nor any mention of Villanueva by name.

Fredy Villanueva is shown in this undated family handout photo. (Montreal La Presse handout/Canadian Press)

"The only thing that the family is asking for is a place to grieve, and the whole community needs it, as well," community activist Will Prosper told reporters Wednesday morning at an event announcing events marking the anniversary.

"We've been asking for that for ten years."

'We named the situation'

Responding to the criticism later Wednesday, Montreal North borough Mayor Christine Black and her fellow borough councillors struggled to explain why Villanueva's name and image wouldn't be featured in the commemorations.

"It's not that we're not recognizing it. We recognize what happened. We're saying what happened," Coun. Chantal Rossi told reporters.

"We name what happened, and the decision that we don't want to name a person or not — we named the situation, and we also said it's a bad thing that happened."

"A young man died."

Last November, the Montreal Police Brotherhood slammed Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante after her first council meeting as newly elected mayor, after she expressed support for community efforts to honour Villanueva's memory.

Plante has since said she will respect the jurisdiction of the borough.

Black did not address the police criticism directly but said the borough council held public consultations and found that many people opposed the idea of a mural or a monument.

Montreal North borough Mayor Christine Black, left, and Coun. Chantal Rossi defended the borough council's decision to proceed with the commemoration without naming Fredy Villanueva, fatally shot dead by a police officer on Aug. 9, 2008. (CBC News) "It's a very polarizing subject. Everyone has their opinion. The decision we made we hope will provoke dialogue," Black said.

Time capsule project panned

In addition to Place de l'Espoir, council decided to put together a time capsule.

It's asked people to submit poems, written tributes and artwork recognizing what happened to Villanueva. The time capsule is to be opened in 2065, when the borough celebrates its 150th anniversary.

With this time capsule, it's like they're burying Fredy a second time. - Montreal North community activist Will Prosper

Josianne Barrette-Moran, who the borough hired to help people compose their tributes, said she pulled out of the time-capsule project after reflecting on it and doing some research.

She's now joined the voices criticizing the borough's tribute.

"When I gathered information, I realized that Fredy Villanueva's mother was never consulted. She never agreed. Yet her personal drama, her name, and the name of her sons were dragged into the project," Barrette-Moran said.

She said the time capsule started to feel to her more like a public-relations exercise than a true attempt to heal.

Prosper put it more bluntly.

"With this time capsule, it's like they're burying Fredy a second time."

Calls for Valérie Plante to step in

​Prosper said he's lost confidence in Black to handle this situation, and he's calling on Plante to intervene.

Community activist Will Prosper called on Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante to intervene in the dispute over the Montreal North commemoration. (CBC News) "I want her to take over this file. It's time for her to step up, because Mayor Black has done everything to block this," Prosper said.

Also Wednesday, the Villanueva Family Support Committee announced various events to commemorate the anniversary.

On Saturday, Aug. 4, the committee is inviting young people from the borough to participate in an art therapy activity at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

On Aug. 9, the committee will hold a vigil in the Henri-Bourassa Arena parking lot where Villanueva was killed.