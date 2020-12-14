The group tasked by the Quebec government to come up with a plan to combat racism says the province should nominate a minister dedicated to the issue.

It submitted its report Monday afternoon, calling for action against discrimination by police and the civil service.

The group recommended a province-wide campaign to raise awareness against racism, as well as training for police and government employees.

It also said the government should dedicate resources to fighting racism against Indigenous peoples.

The group is co-chaired by Immigration Minister Nadine Girault and junior health minister Lionel Carmant.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafrenière, Ungava MNA Denis Lamothe and Laval MNA Christopher Skeete, who is also the government's point-person in working with Quebec's English-speaking community, are also part of the group.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced the group's creation on June 15, in the wake of widespread protests against anti-Black racism following the police shooting death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Since then, calls for the government to recognize and address systemic racism within the province were revived by the death of Joyce Echaquan, an Atimatekw woman who filmed as nurses at a hospital in Joliette hurled racist slurs at her before she died.

Legault has received fierce criticism for refusing to acknowledge the existence of systemic racism in the province.

Last month, Girault skipped a meeting organized by the federal government addressing human rights issues in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, one of the meeting's organizers, accused her of bowing out because the issue of systemic racism was on the agenda.