Montreal homeless drop-in centre hired security guards and fired its intervention workers

Every day, up to 800 Montrealers without homes file into Accueil Bonneau expecting warm food and friendly faces.

But since the centre fired its 11 frontline intervention workers, some say they no longer feel safe and comfortable there.

Bonneau is one of the city's oldest and largest organizations providing services to people experiencing homelessness.

What started as a soup kitchen more than 140 years ago has since expanded into a place where people can get housing, store their belongings safely and find a sense of community during the day.

For some, that sense of community is now missing.

With the frontline workers gone, only private security guards contracted by Bonneau patrol the rows of its cafeteria.

"I've never been to jail. I've never even been arrested. I don't feel like I need to be treated like that," said a client whom CBC agreed not to identify because their family doesn't know about their living situation.

The client reached out to CBC to denounce the conditions at the drop-in centre. Their concerns are being echoed by homeless advocates in the city, who worry Bonneau's actions could signal the beginning of a more repressive approach in Montreal homeless services.

"When you're already a person that is hypervigilant due to police brutality or other situations that happen, they see security guards in the community centre and they're telling me that they don't feel comfortable anymore going there," said Jagruti Patel, who goes by Jago and is an intervention worker at Projets Autochtones du Québec, a community group operating a shelter for Indigenous people in downtown Montreal.

Jagruti Patel, who goes by Jago, is an intervention worker at the Projets Authochtones du Québec shelter. She says several clients have complained about the presence of security agents at Accueil Bonneau. (CBC)

Jago noted Accueil Bonneau is one of the few day centres for homeless people that is open seven days a week in Montreal.

The client CBC spoke with is Indigenous and said the presence of uniformed guards was especially unnerving for their Indigenous and trans friends, who've experienced traumatic events associated with guards or police in uniform.

"They haven't been nice to us in the past when they're alone and they're not being observed. There's been attacks, there's been violence. There has been racism," the client said.

They recounted an incident where a friend of theirs who is trans was told they weren't allowed to go into the washroom of their gender presentation by one of the agents.

"The intervention workers that were there before, had they been there at that time, that wouldn't have happened."

New site, no more frontline workers

The City of Montreal requested that Accueil Bonneau hire a number of security agents in order to open an annex location at the Grand Quai site, a large building in the Old Port of Montreal in November.

The city wanted the agents to help enforce physical distancing measures and mask-wearing.

For months, the guards operated in the background, but Jan. 21, Accueil Bonneau management announced the intervention workers' positions were being abolished, effective immediately.

Accueil Bonneau opened an annex to its drop-in day centre in Montreal's Old Port in November to have more space for clients to physically distance. (CBC)

Five were contract workers and six were full-time employees who were able to move into other jobs at the centre, such as administrative work or in the housing programs.

Jeff Begley, the head of the federation of health and social services (FSSS-CSN) representing the workers, says Accueil Bonneau added more security agents to the site after abolishing the frontline positions.

The move soured already bitter contract negotiations with the workers' union. Accueil Bonneau has requested the help of a mediator from the Labour Ministry.

Chloé Bourbiaux is one of the full-time workers whose post was abolished. She is also a union representative.

She says the impact of removing frontline employees trained to help people in situations of homelessness is wide-ranging.

Bourbiaux worries it could make the clients of Accueil Bonneau feel even more isolated in a period of intense pandemic restrictions and fewer services.

"Our first reaction was: 'Who is going to give these services? Who is going to be there if someone is in crisis or is having a bad day?' And then it was: 'How did we get here?'" Bourbiaux said.

CBC asked Accueil Bonneau how it would replace the frontline services offered by the former intervention workers, but has not yet received a reply.

Bourbiaux is concerned that Bonneau may be setting a precedent.

"If an organization as big as Accueil Bonneau can abolish its frontline service, my worry is that other organizations will follow suit."