2 people in critical condition, 4 others in hospital after accident on Highway 10

Two people have been transported to hospital in critical condition after an accident on a stretch of Highway 10 between Brossard and Chambly, south of Montreal.

Four other people have been transported to hospital in stable condition.

The accident took place around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of a car carrying another adult and two children on Highway 10 tried to overtake another vehicle and collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction, according to provincial police.

The people in critical condition come from the vehicle which tried to overtake another, police said.

The highway is the eastbound direction near Brossard.