Boy dies after being hit by car in southwest Montreal

An eight-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in the Montreal neighbourhood of Côte-St-Paul last night.

Police were called at around 8:30 after the collision near the intersection of Laurendeau Street and Woodland Avenue, not far from the Monk metro station in the Sud-Ouest borough.

Police spokesperson Const. Julien Lévesque said the car wasn't moving very quickly when it hit the boy.

When police and paramedics arrived at the scene, he was conscious and on the pavement.

"He did not seem to have any apparent injuries," Lévesque said.

The boy was taken to hospital, but later in the evening, hospital staff reported that his condition had deteriorated. Lévesque said that he died of his injuries early this morning.

The driver, a 56-year-old woman, was treated at the scene for shock.