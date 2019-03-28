Skip to Main Content
Boy dies after being hit by car in southwest Montreal

Boy dies after being hit by car in southwest Montreal

When police arrived at the scene of the collision last night in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough, the boy was conscious and had "no apparent injuries." Police said the vehicle that hit him was not travelling fast.

8-year-old was conscious after collision; condition deteriorated overnight

CBC News ·
Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Côte-St-Paul Wednesday night. (Jean-Claude Taliana/Radio-Canada)

An eight-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in the Montreal neighbourhood of Côte-St-Paul last night. 

Police were called at around 8:30 after the collision near the intersection of Laurendeau Street and Woodland Avenue, not far from the Monk metro station in the Sud-Ouest borough.

Police spokesperson Const. Julien Lévesque said the car wasn't moving very quickly when it hit the boy.

When police and paramedics arrived at the scene, he was conscious and on the pavement.

"He did not seem to have any apparent injuries," Lévesque said.

The boy was taken to hospital, but later in the evening, hospital staff reported that his condition had deteriorated. Lévesque said that he died of his injuries early this morning.

The driver, a 56-year-old woman, was treated at the scene for shock.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories