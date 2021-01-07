Here's a list of acceptable reasons for being out after curfew in Quebec

Now that the Quebec government has introduced a curfew for the majority of the province, the list of reasons for being out at night have dwindled to a handful.

The curfew is part of the province's new measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, and will be in effect from Saturday, Jan. 9 until Feb. 8.

Anyone caught outside between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. without a valid reason could face a fine of between $1,000 and $6,000.

Under the new rules, acceptable reasons for being outside include:

People going to and coming from work, or a work-related activity.

People going to or coming from an adult education activity.

People who work in the transportation of goods sector.

People who are providing necessary health services to someone else.

People who require immediate medical attention.

People who are complying with a court order (such as a custody agreement or parental visitation).

People who are coming from or going to train stations, bus stations or airports for travel.

People who are shopping for essential items that cannot be deferred (ex. pharmacies).

People who are walking their dog within one kilometre of their home.

Those who are circulating during curfew hours may be stopped by police and asked to provide proof of their reason for travel.