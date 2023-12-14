Quebec launches paid accelerated training to boost home care workforce

The Quebec government says it wants to pay people to become home-care workers — and speed up the training process.

The goal of the new program, announced Tuesday with registration beginning immediately, is to train 1,000 new home-care workers by fall of this year.

The government said attracting more workers is a step toward bolstering home-care services and reducing reliance on private agencies.

The plan also aligns with the government's commitment to shifting toward caring for people at home instead of in hospitals or residences.

"Quebecers want to be cared for at home for as long and as often as possible," said Health Minister Christian Dubé in the release.

"We are moving forward with the major principles of our health plan, namely to make a major shift toward home care and to continue recruiting human resources in our public health and social services network."

Under the new plan, students would receive $12,000 in grants and enrol in a 705 hour training program, compared with 870 hours for regular training.

The money would be paid out in three $4,000 instalments and be contingent on a six-month commitment to work in the health system.

In addition to financial support, future graduates are guaranteed a job as soon as they receive their certification.

Registration opened Tuesday and classes will begin in the coming weeks in various training centres across Quebec.

This latest accelerated training program follows another launched last May, which saw 3,000 orderlies trained to work in the province's long-term care homes and both public and private seniors' residences.