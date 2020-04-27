Historic Académie Sainte-Anne building in Dorval severely damaged by fire

A private elementary school building in Dorval was destroyed Sunday night by a fire that continued to burn early into Monday morning.

Montreal fire department spokesperson Karine Huard said the fire at Académie Sainte-Anne started around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

The fire department believes the fire started on the second or third floor of the building on Bouchard Boulevard. It spread quickly, and when firefighters reached the scene, the entire building and its structure were already engulfed in flames.

About 130 firefighters were sent to the scene of the five-alarm fire. No one was injured.

Built in 1896, the building was the former home of the Royal Montreal Golf Club. (Stephane Gregoire/Radio-Canada)

By 7:30 a.m. Monday, firefighters were still on the scene as the fire had not been completely extinguished.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, the spokesperson said.

The Académie Sainte-Anne is located in the old home of the Royal Montreal Golf Club, built in 1896. According to the fire department, damage to the building was significant and could cost millions of dollars to fix.

The school usually welcomes about 570 students. At the time of the fire, classes were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.