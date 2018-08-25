A 'coming-of-middle-age' story: Mile Enders comedy series returns for season 2

Mile Enders airs Saturday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. as part of the Absolutely Quebec series. It is also being released as a short-form series this fall on cbc.ca/watch and on the CBC TV app.

Imagine you're a single, precariously self-employed 40-something anglophone in Montreal's trendy Mile End neighbourhood. You've been tasked with organizing a baby shower.

Your ex is expected at the event, and the only support you have is your best friend, who is possibly even more lost than you are in the world.

That scenario is just the first scene in the latest offering from Montreal's homegrown comedy series, Mile Enders.

The series explores the lives of best friends Lori Braun and Adam Wanderer, two anglophones who play fictional versions of themselves as they convene over a series of outrageous antics to reinvent themselves in the hipster bubble of the Mile End.

Lori and Adam suffer through a Tinder mismatch in Mile Enders.

While others around them seem to transition seamlessly into upwardly mobile lives, Lori and Adam are still figuring it out — trying their best to manage their unwanted German house guest, navigating being stood up, all while trying to get some work done at their local co-working space on Van Horne Avenue.

Mile Enders is a heartwarming comedy of errors, as two-middle aged friends try to navigate Instagram, Uber, Tinder and the startup scene to get a foothold on their professional and romantic lives.

But if failure is inevitable, they've at least got each other, a tub of ice cream, and plenty of fodder for a pity party.