About 20 people homeless after fire rips through Nuns' Island apartment building

The Canadian Red Cross is helping some 20 Nuns' Island residents find a place to sleep on Christmas Eve after a fire caused substantial damage Monday to their apartment building.

The fire was likely caused by somebody using soldering equipment on the first level of a three-storey, 12-unit apartment building, said Benoît Martel, the Montreal fire department's chief of operations.

About 16 Montreal fire trucks and around 60 firefighters responded to the fire, which started at 10:25 a.m. on Landreville Street. It was under control within two hours.

The fire travelled up through the walls and reached the roof of the building, said Martel.

On the third floor, there was so much stuff packed into an apartment, firefighters had trouble accessing the walls and ceiling to combat the fire, he said.

Nobody was injured, Martel said, but the fire caused more than $100,000 in damage to six apartments.

Two apartments were damaged by fire and four others by smoke and water.

Residents of those apartments cannot return to their units, he said. Firefighters were still on the scene after the fire was out, inspecting the structure and ensuring the fire was fully extinguished.

"We have to take special measures when the fire is in the walls and ceiling," he said.