Quebec doctors demand abortion pill be made more accessible

The pressure on the province's college of physicians to make it easier to access the abortion pill is ramping up, as hundreds of doctors have signed an open letter calling for the removal of several restrictions that are in place in Quebec, but not in the rest of Canada.

The abortion pill has been available and free in Quebec since 2018.

But those in the province seeking to end their pregnancies face additional hurdles to access the abortion pill, also known as a medical abortion. Unlike elsewhere in Canada, Quebec physicians must be trained for both medical and surgical abortions to accompany a patient through the process and prescribe the pill.

Given that the training must be done in person, critics have said that doctors cannot make time due to their heavy workloads.

As of Monday morning, at least 300 doctors from across the province had signed an open letter denouncing the requirements as "unjustified."

"By putting so many restrictions around the access to the abortion pill, it is not surprising that there are few [doctors] prescribing in Quebec and that a large number of patients face long delays," the letter states.

"Doctors are quite capable of getting trained on their own as they are asked to do for the rest of their practice."

Last month's reversal of Roe v. Wade by the United States Supreme Court has sparked discussions about ways to protect and expand access to abortion in jurisdictions where it is legally available.

The rules around medical abortions are set by Quebec's college of physicians (CMQ). It is the only provincial, professional body in Canada that regulates access to abortion pills.

Doctors in Quebec say the rules around abortion pills, like mifepristone, create unnecessary hurdles to people seeking to end their pregnancies. (Allen G. Breed/The Associated Press)

For years, people seeking medical abortions have also been forced to get an ultrasound. On Monday, however, the CMQ issued a statement saying it stopped requiring ultrasounds during the pandemic and it plans to permanently remove the rule altogether.

According a report from the CMQ published in June 2020, eight per cent of abortions in the province between Jan. 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019 were medical abortions.

"It is time to stop treating medical abortions differently and separately from other forms of care," the open letter reads.

"As the pandemic has led to an increase in access to medical abortions elsewhere in Canada, the situation in Canada hasn't changed."