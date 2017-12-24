Search is on for young girl who fell into stream in Abitibi

Quebec provincial police are searching for a four-year-old girl who fell into a stream yesterday in Quebec's Abitibi region.

According to initial information, the young girl was playing with friends on Saturday in Macamic, Que. — about 670 kilometres northwest of Montreal — when the incident took place.

Firefighters and police are searching the banks of the stream to find the child.

A police helicopter is also being used in the search effort.

The search resumed this morning, with help from police divers.