Search is on for young girl who fell into stream in Abitibi
Police divers, firefighters and a helicopter are part of the search effort.

Four-year-old was playing with friends in Macamic, Que.

Provincial police are leading a search for a missing four-year-old girl in Macamic, Que. (Rémi Tremblay/Radio-Canada)

Quebec provincial police are searching for a four-year-old girl who fell into a stream yesterday in Quebec's Abitibi region.

According to initial information, the young girl was playing with friends on Saturday in Macamic, Que. — about 670 kilometres northwest of Montreal — when the incident took place.

Firefighters and police are searching the banks of the stream to find the child.

A police helicopter is also being used in the search effort.

The search resumed this morning, with help from police divers.

With files from Radio-Canada

