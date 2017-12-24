Search is on for young girl who fell into stream in Abitibi
Police divers, firefighters and a helicopter are part of the search effort.
Four-year-old was playing with friends in Macamic, Que.
Quebec provincial police are searching for a four-year-old girl who fell into a stream yesterday in Quebec's Abitibi region.
According to initial information, the young girl was playing with friends on Saturday in Macamic, Que. — about 670 kilometres northwest of Montreal — when the incident took place.
Firefighters and police are searching the banks of the stream to find the child.
A police helicopter is also being used in the search effort.
The search resumed this morning, with help from police divers.
With files from Radio-Canada