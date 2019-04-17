Fire breaks out at Quebec aluminum smelter following explosion

A fire is burning at the ABI aluminum smelter in Bécancour, Que., according to local firefighters.

A number of witnesses say they heard an explosion coming from the foundry.

A reservoir exploded, but the situation is under control and no one was hurt, Labour Minister Jean Boulet told reporters Wednesday at the National Assembly.

The cause of the fire and explosion is still unknown, he said.

Hundreds of employees who work at the smelter have been locked out for 15 months. One employee took a video of the smoke coming from the building while out picketing Wednesday morning and provided it to Radio-Canada.

Feu à l’aluminerie de Bécancour. Des images captées pas les travailleurs en lock-out. 2 déflagrations selon eux. Pas de blessé <a href="https://twitter.com/RadioCanadaInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RadioCanadaInfo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcma?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcma</a> <a href="https://t.co/0WUIuRZF02">pic.twitter.com/0WUIuRZF02</a> —@MaudeMontembo

Boulet said he has not changed his plans to visit the site later today — he has scheduled meetings with the union and employer regarding a proposal to end the conflict.

Last month, 82 per cent of union members voted to reject the employer's latest offer.

ABI, about 160 kilometres northeast of Montreal, is one of the largest smelters in the country.