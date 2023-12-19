A look back at 2023 in Quebec — from the ice storm to the Alouettes

From the stories that gripped us to the ones that brought us to tears and others that will make you go, "that was this year?" — here's a photo recap of some of Quebec's biggest moments of 2023.

New Montreal police chief

The chief of the SPVM, Fady Dagher, was sworn in in January and vowed to address racial profiling, gun violence and the lack of trust in police. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Fady Dagher was sworn in as Montreal's new police chief in January with a promise to reduce street violence, address racial profiling and help officers understand the reality of their community and the issues people face, like mental illness and precarious living.

Ukrainian peewee hockey team

Some of the young Ukrainian hockey players look out over the arena in Quebec City. After months of planning, they were able to travel to Canada to participate in an international hockey competition in February. (Rachel Watts/CBC)

After months of planning, 18 young Ukrainian hockey players took part in the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament in February.

Although they lost the tournament, they captured the hearts of Canadians — and even the Canadiens.

Months later, six team members decided to make Quebec City their temporary home and eventually enrolled at St. Patrick's High School to be part of its hockey program.

Fatal bus crash at Laval daycare

A woman lays a bouquet of flowers atop a makeshift memorial outside a Laval, Que., daycare where a day earlier, a transit bus driver crashed, killing two children and injuring six more. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

On Feb. 8, a 51-year-old man drove a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que., killing two children — Jacob Gauthier, 4, and Maëva David, 5 — and injuring six more.

Pierre Ny St-Amand, a bus driver with the Société de transport de Laval (STL), was arrested outside the Garderie Éducative de Sainte-Rose and is facing several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.

A preliminary hearing for St-Amand, who has been detained at a psychiatric hospital in Montreal since February following multiple postponements of proceedings, is expected to take place in early 2024.

Expedition honouring Joyce Echaquan

Families and friends greeted their loved ones as they drove in and crossed the finish line of the First Nations Expedition — a 4,275-kilometre snowmobile journey through Indigenous communities. (Rachel Watts/CBC)

Hundreds of people gathered in Uashat mak Mani-Utenam on Quebec's Côte-Nord region in March to welcome 50 participants of the First Nations Expedition — a 4,275-kilometre snowmobile journey through Indigenous communities, which honoured Joyce Echaquan.

The trip was designed to raise awareness for three main issues — the plight of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, children who never came home from residential schools and the climate of racism that claimed the lives of Indigenous people, including Echaquan.

Amqui truck attack

Amqui, Que., residents Marie-Claude Corneau, left, and Chantal Lavigne, right, placed two stuffed animals on the steps of the Saint-Benoît-Joseph-Labre Church to show their support for the victims and their families. (Rachel Watts/CBC)

In March, the driver of a pickup truck slammed into a group of pedestrians in Amqui, Que., killing three people and injuring several others.

Police said Steeve Gagnon, 38, drove into the crowd intentionally and chose his victims at random.

Simon-Guillaume Bourget, 41, Gérald Charest, 65, and Jean Lafrenière, 73, died following the crash.

Gagnon is facing at least 12 charges, including attempted and first-degree murder. A preliminary hearing was postponed until sometime in 2024.

Old Montreal fire

Firefighters battle a fire that broke out in a three-storey heritage building in Old Montreal in March. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Seven people died in a major fire that raged through a historic building in Old Montreal in March.

The building had been flagged repeatedly for fire safety violations in the years leading up to the incident and was considered a "fire trap" by worried renters.

The fire also raised concerns about illegal rental units in Old Montreal and other areas popular with tourists. Of the seven victims, six were staying in illegal Airbnb units.

Police now believe that the fire was deliberately set and are investigating the case as arson.

Roxham Road closed

A young asylum seeker plays on a computer inside a Salvation Army, in Portland, Maine, on May 4, 2023. Migrants — nearly all of them aiming to cross into Canada at Roxham Road, which officially closed on March 25 — pondered their next move in the small U.S. city after the closure of the unofficial border crossing. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

At the end of March, the Canadian government negotiated a deal with the United States to turn away asylum seekers at unofficial border crossings like Quebec's Roxham Road — closing a long-standing loophole in the Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA).

Quebec had been pressuring Ottawa to change the STCA, saying its resources were stretched thin after 40,000 people crossed at Roxham Road in 2022.

CBC News followed the impacts of the closure, which left many asylum seekers stranded in the U.S. — after weeks, months or even years travelling through as many as a dozen countries to find a safe destination.

April ice storm

After trees were coated with rain that turned to ice and then blown down by high winds in April, the city asked residents to put fallen branches on the curb to be picked up. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

The worst ice storm since 1998 wreaked havoc on Quebec in April, knocking out the lights for more than a million Hydro-Québec customers, causing widespread damage and resulting in the death of one person in the province.

Some people were without power for six days and it took city workers weeks to collect all the debris from the storm.

Funeral for slain SQ officer

Montreal police officers took part in a funeral cortège for their Sûreté du Québec colleague, Sgt. Maureen Breau, killed during an arrest in Louiseville, Que. (Ivanoh Demers/CBC)

Thousands of police officers from across Canada gathered in Trois-Rivières, Que., in April to mourn a Sûreté du Québec police officer who was killed while making an arrest.

Sgt. Maureen Breau, a provincial police officer with more than 20 years of experience, was fatally stabbed while she and her colleague read a man his rights before arresting him. Breau's colleague was also injured.

Flooding deaths, damage

A campsite in Baie-Saint-Paul was washed out when heavy downpour swelled the Rivière des Mares and other river levels across the province in May. (Claude Bellemare/Radio Canada)

Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes and several towns declared states of emergency this spring after torrential rains spiked river levels and led to widespread flooding in Quebec.

Baie-Saint-Paul, which is located about 100 kilometres northeast of Quebec City in the Charlevoix region, as well as Saint-Côme and Sainte-Émélie-de-l'Énergie, which are in Lanaudière north of Montreal, were under a state of emergency.

Homes were flooded, roads were washed away and in Saint-Urbain, north of Baie-Saint-Paul, two firefighters died when floodwaters overwhelmed them during a rescue operation.

Massive forest fires

A wildfire in the Saguenay region forced the evacuation of 50 residents from Ferland-et-Boilleau in May. (Dany Lavoie/Radio-Canada)

Record-setting wildfires ripped through Quebec this summer, forcing thousands of people out of their homes in northern Quebec and coating much of the province in thick smoke and haze.

The province says a total of 5.2 million hectares burned this year.

REM officially opened

A man looks outside the window of a crowded REM train in Montreal in July. (Aloysius Wong/CBC)

Montreal's long-awaited light-rail train system, known as the REM, officially took off at the end of July, marking the beginning of a new era of public transit for the city and the South Shore.

But its first week was marred by multiple service disruptions, some that forced passengers to get off the driverless trains.

And although a big part of the REM's branding focuses on how it is fully accessible, REM users who cannot take the stairs say the train is unreliable because station elevators are often out of order.

Unhoused Montrealers

Conrad has lived in an encampment on a piece of land between a bike path and a railway for the past three years. He has applied for subsidized housing, but the process can be lengthy. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

The number of unhoused people in Quebec nearly doubled from 2018 to 2022, according to a provincial survey released in September.

A shortage of affordable housing, the opioid crisis and the lingering effects of the pandemic contributed to a rise in visible homelessness.

CBC Montreal interviewed 10 people in unhoused situations over a week in Montreal. They shared their stories.

Montrealer died saving others in Israel

Montreal parents Raquel Ohnona Look and Alain Haim Look hold photos of their son, Alexandre Look, 33, who died in an attack on Israel. (Paula Dayan-Perez/CBC)

Alexandre Look, 33, was among thousands in attendance at an outdoor music festival in southern Israel on Oct. 7 when it was attacked by Hamas gunmen, his family told CBC News from their Montreal home.

Look's mother, Raquel Ohnona Look, describes the final video call he made to her while he was sheltering in a bunker.

"I heard him tell his friends, 'They're coming back. There's a lot of them.' And then all I heard was a lot of gunshots, lots of rounds and then we heard nothing," she said.

"I knew. I said, 'They're killing my son as we speak.'"

Mourning Karl Tremblay

A tribute to Karl Tremblay, lead singer for Les Cowboys Fringants in Montreal on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023. The beloved singer died of cancer at the age of 47. (Benoit Gagnon/Radio-Canada)

Fans across Quebec paid tribute to Karl Tremblay, the singer of iconic Quebec band Les Cowboys Fringants, who died in November at the age of 47.

Spontaneous vigils took place in L'Assomption, Que.— the birthplace of Tremblay — as well as in Montreal's Jeanne-Mance Park, Mount Royal Park and the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City.

Striking teachers, health-care workers

Thousands of Quebec public sector workers have been striking to express their dissatisfaction with the government's contract offers. (André Vuillemin/Radio-Canada)

Throughout November and December, hundreds of thousands of public sector workers in education and health care, among other areas, participated in a series of strikes to get the Quebec government to pay them more and improve their working conditions.

The strikes shuttered schools across the province and caused some disruptions in health care.

Now, some of those unions have tentative deals with the government and at least one major teachers' union has ended its strike, meaning children should be back in class in the new year.

Alouettes won Grey Cup

Montreal Alouettes players hoist the Grey Cup after their victory parade through Montreal in November. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

The Montreal Alouettes won the 110th Grey Cup in November, beating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Hamilton — clinching victory in the last few seconds with a 28-24 final score.

The team celebrated their win with a parade that drew a crowd of joyous Montrealers.

Fans lined the parade route, cheered and sang as the team hoisted the trophy in a show of raucous triumph.

Pro-Palestinian protests

Protesters gathered at Dorchester Square in downtown Montreal to demand a ceasefire. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC)

Throughout October and into December, demonstrators marched through the streets, blocked roads and bridges, and plastered the city's Metros with posters and graffiti in support of Palestinians in Gaza following Israel's ongoing retaliation after the Oct. 7 attack.

Protesters demanded that Canada call for an immediate ceasefire considering the increasingly desperate humanitarian situation in the war-torn territory.

The mounting death toll and deteriorating conditions for civilians inside Gaza are in part what prompted 153 members of the United Nations — including Canada — to vote in December in favour of demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.