A look back at 2023 in Quebec — from the ice storm to the Alouettes
Take a scroll through the ups and downs of the past year
From the stories that gripped us to the ones that brought us to tears and others that will make you go, "that was this year?" — here's a photo recap of some of Quebec's biggest moments of 2023.
New Montreal police chief
Fady Dagher was sworn in as Montreal's new police chief in January with a promise to reduce street violence, address racial profiling and help officers understand the reality of their community and the issues people face, like mental illness and precarious living.
Ukrainian peewee hockey team
After months of planning, 18 young Ukrainian hockey players took part in the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament in February.
Although they lost the tournament, they captured the hearts of Canadians — and even the Canadiens.
Months later, six team members decided to make Quebec City their temporary home and eventually enrolled at St. Patrick's High School to be part of its hockey program.
Fatal bus crash at Laval daycare
On Feb. 8, a 51-year-old man drove a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que., killing two children — Jacob Gauthier, 4, and Maëva David, 5 — and injuring six more.
Pierre Ny St-Amand, a bus driver with the Société de transport de Laval (STL), was arrested outside the Garderie Éducative de Sainte-Rose and is facing several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.
A preliminary hearing for St-Amand, who has been detained at a psychiatric hospital in Montreal since February following multiple postponements of proceedings, is expected to take place in early 2024.
Expedition honouring Joyce Echaquan
Hundreds of people gathered in Uashat mak Mani-Utenam on Quebec's Côte-Nord region in March to welcome 50 participants of the First Nations Expedition — a 4,275-kilometre snowmobile journey through Indigenous communities, which honoured Joyce Echaquan.
The trip was designed to raise awareness for three main issues — the plight of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, children who never came home from residential schools and the climate of racism that claimed the lives of Indigenous people, including Echaquan.
Amqui truck attack
In March, the driver of a pickup truck slammed into a group of pedestrians in Amqui, Que., killing three people and injuring several others.
Police said Steeve Gagnon, 38, drove into the crowd intentionally and chose his victims at random.
Simon-Guillaume Bourget, 41, Gérald Charest, 65, and Jean Lafrenière, 73, died following the crash.
Gagnon is facing at least 12 charges, including attempted and first-degree murder. A preliminary hearing was postponed until sometime in 2024.
Old Montreal fire
Seven people died in a major fire that raged through a historic building in Old Montreal in March.
The building had been flagged repeatedly for fire safety violations in the years leading up to the incident and was considered a "fire trap" by worried renters.
The fire also raised concerns about illegal rental units in Old Montreal and other areas popular with tourists. Of the seven victims, six were staying in illegal Airbnb units.
Police now believe that the fire was deliberately set and are investigating the case as arson.
Roxham Road closed
At the end of March, the Canadian government negotiated a deal with the United States to turn away asylum seekers at unofficial border crossings like Quebec's Roxham Road — closing a long-standing loophole in the Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA).
Quebec had been pressuring Ottawa to change the STCA, saying its resources were stretched thin after 40,000 people crossed at Roxham Road in 2022.
CBC News followed the impacts of the closure, which left many asylum seekers stranded in the U.S. — after weeks, months or even years travelling through as many as a dozen countries to find a safe destination.
April ice storm
The worst ice storm since 1998 wreaked havoc on Quebec in April, knocking out the lights for more than a million Hydro-Québec customers, causing widespread damage and resulting in the death of one person in the province.
Some people were without power for six days and it took city workers weeks to collect all the debris from the storm.
Funeral for slain SQ officer
Thousands of police officers from across Canada gathered in Trois-Rivières, Que., in April to mourn a Sûreté du Québec police officer who was killed while making an arrest.
Sgt. Maureen Breau, a provincial police officer with more than 20 years of experience, was fatally stabbed while she and her colleague read a man his rights before arresting him. Breau's colleague was also injured.
Flooding deaths, damage
Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes and several towns declared states of emergency this spring after torrential rains spiked river levels and led to widespread flooding in Quebec.
Baie-Saint-Paul, which is located about 100 kilometres northeast of Quebec City in the Charlevoix region, as well as Saint-Côme and Sainte-Émélie-de-l'Énergie, which are in Lanaudière north of Montreal, were under a state of emergency.
Homes were flooded, roads were washed away and in Saint-Urbain, north of Baie-Saint-Paul, two firefighters died when floodwaters overwhelmed them during a rescue operation.
Massive forest fires
Record-setting wildfires ripped through Quebec this summer, forcing thousands of people out of their homes in northern Quebec and coating much of the province in thick smoke and haze.
The province says a total of 5.2 million hectares burned this year.
REM officially opened
Montreal's long-awaited light-rail train system, known as the REM, officially took off at the end of July, marking the beginning of a new era of public transit for the city and the South Shore.
But its first week was marred by multiple service disruptions, some that forced passengers to get off the driverless trains.
And although a big part of the REM's branding focuses on how it is fully accessible, REM users who cannot take the stairs say the train is unreliable because station elevators are often out of order.
Unhoused Montrealers
The number of unhoused people in Quebec nearly doubled from 2018 to 2022, according to a provincial survey released in September.
A shortage of affordable housing, the opioid crisis and the lingering effects of the pandemic contributed to a rise in visible homelessness.
CBC Montreal interviewed 10 people in unhoused situations over a week in Montreal. They shared their stories.
Montrealer died saving others in Israel
Alexandre Look, 33, was among thousands in attendance at an outdoor music festival in southern Israel on Oct. 7 when it was attacked by Hamas gunmen, his family told CBC News from their Montreal home.
Look's mother, Raquel Ohnona Look, describes the final video call he made to her while he was sheltering in a bunker.
"I heard him tell his friends, 'They're coming back. There's a lot of them.' And then all I heard was a lot of gunshots, lots of rounds and then we heard nothing," she said.
"I knew. I said, 'They're killing my son as we speak.'"
Mourning Karl Tremblay
Fans across Quebec paid tribute to Karl Tremblay, the singer of iconic Quebec band Les Cowboys Fringants, who died in November at the age of 47.
Spontaneous vigils took place in L'Assomption, Que.— the birthplace of Tremblay — as well as in Montreal's Jeanne-Mance Park, Mount Royal Park and the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City.
Striking teachers, health-care workers
Throughout November and December, hundreds of thousands of public sector workers in education and health care, among other areas, participated in a series of strikes to get the Quebec government to pay them more and improve their working conditions.
The strikes shuttered schools across the province and caused some disruptions in health care.
Now, some of those unions have tentative deals with the government and at least one major teachers' union has ended its strike, meaning children should be back in class in the new year.
Alouettes won Grey Cup
The Montreal Alouettes won the 110th Grey Cup in November, beating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Hamilton — clinching victory in the last few seconds with a 28-24 final score.
The team celebrated their win with a parade that drew a crowd of joyous Montrealers.
Fans lined the parade route, cheered and sang as the team hoisted the trophy in a show of raucous triumph.
Pro-Palestinian protests
Throughout October and into December, demonstrators marched through the streets, blocked roads and bridges, and plastered the city's Metros with posters and graffiti in support of Palestinians in Gaza following Israel's ongoing retaliation after the Oct. 7 attack.
Protesters demanded that Canada call for an immediate ceasefire considering the increasingly desperate humanitarian situation in the war-torn territory.
The mounting death toll and deteriorating conditions for civilians inside Gaza are in part what prompted 153 members of the United Nations — including Canada — to vote in December in favour of demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.
with files from the Canadian Press