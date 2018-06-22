A Liberal government won't abolish Anglo school boards, Couillard vows

As a battle looms for the votes of English-speaking Quebecers, Premier Philippe Couillard is pledging a Liberal government will never abolish the community's school boards.

In making the pre-campaign promise, Couillard also challenged his main rival — Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault — to make the same commitment.

"Next time you talk with Mr. Legault, ask him what he thinks about your school boards," Couillard said in an interview Thursday with CBC's Debra Arbec.

Legault's party, which is leading in most recent opinion polls, has made several overtures to Quebec anglophones as it readies for the fall election campaign.

In past contests, when the Liberals' main opponent was the sovereignist Parti Québécois, English speakers overwhelmingly voted red.

Legault calls himself a nationalist and is hoping that third-way position will appeal to Anglos frustrated with the Liberals.

'We've always been there': Couillard

But one of Legault's key policy proposals is to do away with school boards, which he considers too bureaucratic.

For many Anglos, however, school boards play an important role in the defence of minority language rights. Couillard appealed to that sentiment in Thursday's interview with CBC News.

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Francois Legault has made several overtures to Quebec anglophones. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

"We're protecting institutions that are close to English-speaking Quebecers, like school boards," he said. "We will never abolish school boards. Let's be very clear about this."

While Couillard's promise appeared unequivocal, the future of school boards — both French and English — have been uncertain for much of his tenure as premier.

Shortly after winning the 2014 election, the Liberals mused openly about eliminating them, too.

The following year, the Couillard government tabled a bill that would have abolished school-board elections. Bill 86 was met with fierce opposition from English school boards, as well as from other anglophone groups.

The plan was ultimately abandoned, shortly after Sébastien Proulx took over as education minister in 2016.

Along with his promise to defend school boards, Couillard stands by his government's record, saying the Liberals have protected access to English-language health services and created a secretariat for anglophone issues.

"We've always been there for [anglophones]," he told CBC News. "Not only this month or last month, but during the last years."