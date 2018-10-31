A good fright for a good cause at LaSalle haunted house

If you're trick-or-treating in LaSalle, you won't want to miss this house.

With the help of the neighbourhood, Joey Cuscuna has turned his backyard into a haunted playground, and he expects thousands to come out and get a good fright.

He got the idea five years ago, and his haunted yard has been growing ever since. He uses the opportunity to raise funds for autism research, with visitors asked to make a donation once they've taken in the spooky decor.

Visitors to his Pilon Street home go through a tunnel from his property's front entrance to his back yard, where there are mummies, goblins, ghouls and a graveyard that comes alive once the younger kids are home counting their candy.

Kids in the neighbourhood pitch in, helping Cuscuna set up the decorations for the spookiest night of the year.

"They make me feel young again," Cuscuna told CBC Montreal's Homerun.

"We've got some good community help."

He says he's been stopped by people in the neighbourhood who he doesn't even know, who take the time to thank him and chip in for the cause.

Those who visit and survive are asked to make a donation that goes toward autism research. (Antoni Nerestant/CBC Montreal)

They started taking donations last year, when they raised $350. By early Wednesday evening, Cuscuna said they had already raised more than $1,200.

"It's all about an experience," said Cuscuna, who works in marketing when he's not coming up with new ways to scare his guests.

The neighbourhood chips in to make the yard as spooky as possible. (Antoni Nerestant/CBC Montreal)

"From the minute you walk in the front door to the minute you leave, it has to be some sort of scare factor.… It's about setting the right lights, and the smoke at the right location. It's all these little things."

He estimates about 3,000 kids took part last year. This year, despite the weather, he thinks he'll double that number.

"It's been so overwhelming. It's bigger than me. It's bigger than the street," he said.

- With files from CBC's Antoni Nerestant