94-year-old Montreal man missing

A 94-year-old man went missing in Montreal's Lachine borough Saturday morning. His family is concerned as he could be confused.

Urgel Provencher was last seen in Lachine Saturday morning

Urgel Provencher was last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday near the Ultramar on Notre-Dame Street East. (Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal)

Urgel Provencher was last seen around 11 a.m. near the Ultramar on Notre-Dame Street East. He was wearing light-coloured pants, a blue button-up shirt with white polka-dots and a black vest. 

Provencher is about 5'8, white with grey hair and is francophone. 

Police urge anyone with information to contact 911 or their nearest police station.

