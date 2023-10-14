94-year-old Montreal man missing

A 94-year-old man went missing in Montreal's Lachine borough Saturday morning. His family is concerned as he could be confused.

Urgel Provencher was last seen around 11 a.m. near the Ultramar on Notre-Dame Street East. He was wearing light-coloured pants, a blue button-up shirt with white polka-dots and a black vest.

Provencher is about 5'8, white with grey hair and is francophone.

Police urge anyone with information to contact 911 or their nearest police station.