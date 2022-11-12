94-year-old man in critical condition after hit-and-run in Montreal's east end

A 94-year-old man is in critical condition following a hit-and-run in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough Friday night.

Montreal police say the man was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Hochelaga Street and Lebrun Avenue just after 9 p.m.

They say the driver fled the scene after the collision.

The elderly man suffered serious injuries to his upper body and he was rushed to hospital.

Investigators and collision specialists were called to the scene to try to determine what happened.