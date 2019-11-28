93-year-old man in critical condition after being hit by minivan in Plateau
A 93-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a minivan in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Wednesday night.
The man was crossing a few metres south of the intersection
A 93-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a minivan in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Wednesday night.
The man was crossing Park Avenue a few metres south of the intersection with Prince Arthur Street when he was struck.
The collision occurred just before 10:30 p.m.
Police say the 43-year-old minivan driver was heading north on Park at the time, and neither speed nor alcohol were a factor.