93-year-old man in critical condition after being hit by minivan in Plateau

A 93-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a minivan in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Wednesday night.

The man was crossing Park Avenue a few metres south of the intersection with Prince Arthur Street when he was struck.

The collision occurred just before 10:30 p.m.

Police say the 43-year-old minivan driver was heading north on Park at the time, and neither speed nor alcohol were a factor.