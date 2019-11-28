Skip to Main Content
93-year-old man in critical condition after being hit by minivan in Plateau
Montreal

93-year-old man in critical condition after being hit by minivan in Plateau

A 93-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a minivan in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Wednesday night.

The man was crossing a few metres south of the intersection

CBC News ·
Police inspect the front of a minivan that was involved in a collision that sent a 93-year-old man to hospital. (Alain Beland/Radio-Canada)

A 93-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a minivan in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Wednesday night.

The man was crossing Park Avenue a few metres south of the intersection with Prince Arthur Street when he was struck. 

The collision occurred just before 10:30 p.m.

Police say the 43-year-old minivan driver was heading north on Park at the time, and neither speed nor alcohol were a factor.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories