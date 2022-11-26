93-year-old dies following fire in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

A 93-year-old woman has died after a fire in an apartment building in the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro Friday morning.

The building on Gouin Boulevard near Saint-Jean Boulevard was evacuated at around 6:30 a.m. The woman lived on the 14th floor.

It's unclear what her injuries were, but she was taken to hospital in critical condition and died hours later, police say. No one else was hurt.

Montreal police are investigating the fire, but say that it so far appears to have been an accident.