Gilles Duceppe's mother, 93, found dead of hypothermia outside Montreal seniors' residence

The mother of former Bloc Québécois leader Gilles Duceppe was found dead of hypothermia outside a Montreal seniors' residence on Sunday.

Helène Rowley Hotte, 93, was locked out of the Lux Governor Residence in the city's east end after an alarm was triggered at 4:15 a.m.

At that time, it was about –19 C outside as a severe winter storm was bearing down on the city.

Rowley Hotte's identity was confirmed to Radio-Canada by a family member.

Her body was discovered in the snow just outside the building more than seven hours after the alarm went off, police said.

According to the Montreal fire department, 100 people were forced to leave the residence when carbon monoxide was detected. They were brought back into the building by 6:20 a.m.

A call was made to 911 at 11:45 a.m. to report the body and, after the initial investigation, police said it appears that Rowley Hotte heard the alarm, but didn't hear the audio announcement saying that her building — one of three in the seniors' housing complex — was not being evacuated.

Hélène Rowley Hotte, seen here at the inauguration of Parc Jean-Duceppe in 2006, was identified as the woman found in the snow outside an east Montreal residence Sunday morning. (Radio-Canada)

Rowley Hotte left the building through the back door, which locked behind her leaving her trapped outside, police said.

Police could not confirm what she was wearing when she died.

Police said the death is not a criminal case and will be handled by the coroner's office.

Duceppe, a longtime politician, was the leader of the sovereigntist Bloc Québécois for 15 years in three separate stints. He declined to comment Monday.

Lux Governor Residence's management also declined CBC's request for comment.