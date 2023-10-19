88-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Montréal-Nord

An 88-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car on a busy boulevard in Montréal-Nord Thursday morning.

Montreal police investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the collision but say the man appeared to have been crossing the street at the corner of Lanthier Avenue and Léger Boulevard.

A call to 911 came in at 11:30 a.m. and when police arrived at the intersection, they say the man was unconscious and had upper-body injuries.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance and died shortly afterward, police said.

Investigators are meeting with witnesses and hoping to review security camera footage.

Léger Boulevard is a wide, long roadway that cuts through mostly residential neighbourhoods.

Pedestrian advocacy group Piétons Québec reacted to the collision, pointing to a study showing a 75 per cent increase in the number of injured pedestrians with each additional traffic lane on a roadway.

"Léger Boulevard is a six-lane road that acts more like an urban highway," said Sandrine Cabana-Degani, the group's executive director.

"Elderly people are overrepresented in the road safety record," said Cabana-Degani. She said it can be especially challenging for someone with limited capacity to cross six lanes or to make the 500-metre detour needed to cross Léger Boulevard at the intersections with traffic lights.