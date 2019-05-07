Skip to Main Content
85-year-old woman from Sud-Ouest borough missing
Montreal·New

85-year-old woman from Sud-Ouest borough missing

An 85-year-old woman is missing from her home in the Sud-Ouest borough and police are concerned for her safety.

Alicia Jaco was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday near her home in Little Burgundy

CBC News ·
Police say Jaco rarely leaves her home and has trouble orienting herself. (Montreal Police)

An 85-year-old woman is missing from her home in the Sud-Ouest borough and police are concerned for her safety.

Alicia Jaco is five feet tall and weighs 143 pounds. She has black hair, black eyes and uses a walker.

She was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday near her home in the Little Burgundy neighbourhood. She was wearing a blue jacket and blue pants.

Police say she rarely leaves her home and has trouble orienting herself.

Anyone with information about her disappearance or whereabouts is asked to call 911. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|