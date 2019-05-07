85-year-old woman from Sud-Ouest borough missing

An 85-year-old woman is missing from her home in the Sud-Ouest borough and police are concerned for her safety.

Alicia Jaco is five feet tall and weighs 143 pounds. She has black hair, black eyes and uses a walker.

She was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday near her home in the Little Burgundy neighbourhood. She was wearing a blue jacket and blue pants.

Police say she rarely leaves her home and has trouble orienting herself.

Anyone with information about her disappearance or whereabouts is asked to call 911.