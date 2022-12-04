85-year-old pedestrian killed by car in Laval

An 85-year-old woman was killed while crossing the street in Laval Saturday afternoon.

The woman was hit on de la Concorde Boulevard by a car turning left on Chemin de Normandie around 5 p.m.

Laval police said the driver, an 80-year-old woman, and her passenger, an 88-year-old woman, did not see her crossing.

The pedestrian violently hit her head on concrete and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.