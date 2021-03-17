Quebec's police watchdog investigating after woman, 79, fatally struck by vehicle fleeing authorities

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a 79-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle that was being pursued by Montreal officers.

According to the preliminary information gathered by the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) and published on its website, Montreal police attempted to flag down a driver who was caught on radar exceeding the posted speed limit.

The driver allegedly ignored the officer's request and continued on his way.

The BEI report does not specify where in Montreal this took place, but Montreal police confirmed earlier in the day a pedestrian was struck near the intersection of avenues René-Descartes and Rita-Levi-Montalcini in Rivière-des-Prairies.

The driver accelerated and then lost control of the vehicle, hitting a pedestrian, the BEI report says. The occupants of the vehicle then ran away, the report says.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Montreal police investigators then discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The first step in any BEI investigation is to determine if this preliminary information is correct. Six BEI investigators were deployed to the scene of the crash.

Provincial police, as per protocol, will assist in the investigation, providing a forensic technician and other experts.

The BEI is asking any witnesses to come forward and contact the agency through its website.