76-year-old woman found dead in submerged car in Montreal's Lachine Canal

A car going at high speed skidded into the Lachine Canal in Montreal's LaSalle borough Sunday afternoon, leaving the driver, a 76-year-old woman, dead.

It happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Lapierre Avenue and Saint-Patrick Street. Police say she was alone in the submerged car.

Once police arrived on the scene, they called for divers from the tactical intervention squad and nautical squad patrollers to help. The woman's body was found in the submerged car, which was hauled out of the water in the late evening.

"The vehicle was going north on Lapierre Avenue at great speed. It hit the guardrail before ending its course in the Lachine Canal," said Montreal police spokesperson Gabriella Youakim.

The vehicle will be sent for analysis to establish if a mechanical failure might be involved. There will also be a coroner's inquest to determine if the driver had any discomfort while behind the wheel, said Youakim.

The SPVM is continuing its investigation.