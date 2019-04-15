74-year-old woman in critical condition after being struck by car in Pointe-Claire
Montreal police say she crossed the street at the same time the car took a left turn into the intersection.
Pedestrian was walking south on Maywood Avenue as the driver took a left onto Drake Avenue
A 74-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a car this morning in Pointe-Claire.
It happened at the corner of Drake and Maywood avenues.
Police say the woman was walking south on Maywood, while the driver, a 55-year-old woman, was turning onto Drake.
Investigators are at the site of the collision to determine exactly what happened.