74-year-old woman in critical condition after being struck by car in Pointe-Claire
Montreal police say she crossed the street at the same time the car took a left turn into the intersection.

Pedestrian was walking south on Maywood Avenue as the driver took a left onto Drake Avenue

Police say the pedestrian, a 74-year-old woman, was taken to hospital and is in critical condition. (Simon-Marc Charron)

A 74-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a car this morning in Pointe-Claire. 

It happened at the corner of Drake and Maywood avenues. 

Police say the woman was walking south on Maywood, while the driver, a 55-year-old woman, was turning onto Drake. 

Investigators are at the site of the collision to determine exactly what happened.

