Motorist, 74, dies after car crashes, hits pedestrian in Verdun
A man, 74, has died after crashing into another car and injuring a pedestrian in the Montreal borough of Verdun.
Man suffered a medical issue while driving, police say
A 74-year-old motorist has died after crashing his car into a vehicle and hitting a pedestrian in the Montreal borough of Verdun.
The collision happened at the corner of Brown and Bannantyne Streets at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Montreal police say the motorist appeared to have suffered a medical issue while driving, causing him to lose control of the car.
He hit another car and a pedestrian, 33, who suffered injuries to her legs.
The second motorist, a 44-year-old man, was not hurt.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
with files from Shuyee Lee